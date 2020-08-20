Here are the 13 confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is all set to start on the 30th of this month. From the last few days, we are hearing the names of quite a few celebrities who are supposed to participate in the show. Now, we hear that the following 13 celebrities are confirmed to participate in this season.

There will be two couples this season. They are singer Pranavi and choreographer Raghu Master. The other couple is YouTuber Jahnavi (Mahathalli) and her husband Sushant. The rest of the nine celebrities are Tv actor Syed Sohail, anchor Prashanti, singer Noel Sean, actors Nandu, Karate Kalyani, Jabardasth Avinash, YouTuber Mehboob Dilse, anchors Jordar Sujatha and Ariyana Glori.

We also hear that Priya Vadlamani, Apoorva, Yamini Bhaskar, Akhil Sarthak and Poonam Bajwa are also in consideration for the show. A few of them will enter the house as wild card contestants. King Nagarjuna, who hosted the last season, will host this season as well.