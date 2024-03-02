Here is the latest update of Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898AD’

In a significant development for the eagerly awaited film "Kalki 2898 AD," Prabhas is set to commence the dubbing for his role next week. With the film's post-production activities in full swing in Hyderabad, this marks a crucial step towards its completion. Prabhas, who portrays a superhero in the movie alongside Deepika Padukone, is almost done with his shooting commitments, with only a few patchwork scenes remaining.

"Kalki 2898 AD," directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, is poised to be a cinematic spectacle. The film has generated immense anticipation due to its stellar cast, which includes the pan-Indian star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and veteran actor Rajendra Prasad, among others.

The narrative is shrouded in secrecy, adding to the intrigue surrounding the project. With Santhosh Narayanan handling the music, the film promises a captivating visual and auditory experience.

The announcement that Prabhas is set to begin dubbing is a significant update for fans eagerly awaiting the movie's release on May 9, 2024. Prabhas, known for his dedication to roles, is expected to infuse his superhero character with the right blend of charisma and intensity.

"Kalki 2898 AD" is positioned to be a milestone in Indian cinema, bringing together a star-studded cast and crew. As Prabhas delves into dubbing, it marks the final phase before the film hits the silver screens, creating heightened anticipation among audiences and setting the stage for an exhilarating cinematic experience.