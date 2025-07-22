Live
‘HHVM’ grand pre-release event held; Pawan Kalyan addressed his fans with heartfelt words
The highly anticipated period epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on July 24, 2025. Directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, and produced by A. Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Productions, this historical action drama promises an emotional blend of patriotism and heroism.
A grand pre-release event was held at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad, on July 21, attended by film and political dignitaries. Despite scaling down the event due to weather concerns, the atmosphere was electric as Pawan Kalyan addressed his fans with heartfelt words.
"Though I never dreamed of becoming an actor, it’s my fans who made me who I am. I earned love through cinema, and now I gain friendships through politics," he said, adding that Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a deeply personal project shaped by six years of passion and perseverance.
The actor, who plays the titular warrior fighting for Dharma during Aurangzeb's rule, also revealed he personally choreographed the 18-minute climax using his martial arts expertise. Speaking about the historical backdrop, Pawan said, “We’re telling the story of a man who stood for Dharma during a time when Hindus had to pay a tax to practice their faith.”
Minister Eshwar Khandre hailed Pawan as “a great human being,” while AP Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh praised the film’s powerful patriotic message. Actor Brahmanandam called Pawan “a self-made man who chose a path full of thorns.”
Producer A.M. Ratnam noted, “This is Pawan Kalyan’s first pan-India and first historical film. You’ll see his full power on screen.” Lead actress Nidhhi Agerwal called the experience “an emotional dream come true,” while director Jyothi Krishna said, “This is a film that will make every fan proud.”
With Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb and music by M.M. Keeravaani, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set to be a visual and emotional spectacle.