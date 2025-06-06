‘HHVM’ release postponed, makers promise spectacular comeback

The much-anticipated historical epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, has officially postponed its release, originally scheduled for June 12. The makers released a heartfelt statement addressing fans, thanking them for their unwavering patience and support.

In the statement, the team acknowledged the disappointment but emphasized that the decision was made to uphold the film’s grand vision. “Pawan Kalyan garu’s legacy deserves nothing short of brilliance. Every frame of Hari Hara Veera Mallu must reflect that. We ask for a little more time—what’s coming will be worth the wait,” they said.

Amid growing speculation and rumors on social media, the team urged fans to rely only on official updates and avoid unverified news. “Please wait for updates through our official handles,” the statement added.

Despite the delay, excitement continues to build. The team confirmed that post-production is in full swing, with technicians and artists working tirelessly to deliver a visual spectacle. A powerful theatrical trailer is set to drop soon, along with a new release date announcement.

Directed by AM Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, and scored by Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani, the film is expected to be a massive musical and visual extravaganza. With cinematography by Gnana Shekar V.S. and Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing by Praveen K.L., Hari Hara Veera Mallu is being crafted on a monumental scale.

Presented by A. M. Rathnam and produced by A. Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production, the team assured fans: “The storm is coming soon—history will roar through theatres.”