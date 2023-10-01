Hina Khan embraces inner strength as ’Sher Khan’: It’s truly a game changer

Mumbai: Christened as ‘Sher Khan’, the celebrated finalist of the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 8, actress Hina Khan has opened up about the tag, saying how flattering it was, and it really changed her world.

Hina has made a comeback as a challenger in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13.

The stunt-based reality show is raising the fear factor to a whole new level with every passing week.

The action maestro and host of the show, Rohit Shetty, continues to test the courage of daredevil contestants with never-seen-before stunts in the wilderness of Cape Town, South Africa.

The fearless challenger Hina shared her experience on returning to the show.

On how she has grown as a person since her appearance as a finalist on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, the actress said: “I've become more adventurous in every sense, not just in facing physical trials but also in embracing the unpredictability of life itself. I've learned to welcome new challenges, both in the real world and on the reel, with open arms.”

“This newfound sense of fearlessness has opened up a world of opportunities and adventures that I once hesitated a little to explore. More than anything, this journey has been a catalyst for personal growth. This show was a life-changing experience that transformed me from the inside out. It's a testament to the power of pushing boundaries, facing fears head-on, and emerging on the other side as a stronger, more confident, and more determined individual,” shared Hina.

The ‘Naagin 5’ fame actress said that this journey has taught her that she can live up to her potential, when she dares to step out of her comfort zone.

If she believes that her identity as ‘Sher Khan' in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' will continue to live on in this edition as well?

Hina said: “Getting tagged as 'Sher Khan' was flattering of course, but it really changed my world. It was like a transformational notion that helped me conquer fears that had been holding me back my whole life. That realisation was truly a game-changer for me during my season, and I've continued to grow from there.”

“The 'Sher Khan' label came in front strongly during ‘Bigg Boss’, and it's still serving me today, helping me spot the hidden power within me every time I go up against a challenge. Let's be real, these past couple years have been a wild ride for everyone. So, I think each one of us should tap into that inner tigress or tiger, no matter what you choose to call it,” she said.

How did your approach to pulling off stunts differ as a challenger?

Hina said as a challenger on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' her approach to pulling off stunts was a bit different compared to when she was a contestant.

“As a challenger, there was a responsibility to bring a new level of energy and set a benchmark for the performance of a stunt. I hoped my growth from a daredevil to a challenger would be seen in this edition. I was more focused, strategic, and fearless. I was willing to take on bigger risks and push my limits even further,” said the ‘Hacked’ actress.

Sharing behind-the-scenes moments from this season, Hina commented: “On a personal level, or rather an individual one, I believe that the exhilaration truly kicks in the moment I strap on the harness or while they're briefing me about the stunt. I am in love with ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, and would happily participate every year if I could.”

“This experience significantly enhances my self-belief, and I crave it. Then with everyone else the most memorable part is getting to witness the friendships among these contestants. We laughed at each other and with each other, we ate our meals together making it worth the time we spent together,” she said.

Hina further said that overcoming her fear of heights makes her feel invincible. “It's a thrill that's hard to put into words.”

She concluded, saying that reuniting with Rohit Shetty after five years was truly thrilling. “He's not just a host but also a mentor and a constant source of motivation. His energy and enthusiasm are infectious, and he has this incredible knack for pushing contestants beyond their limits. Meeting him brought back fond memories from my earlier season. It was a privilege to work with him once more.”

Earlier, actress Divyanka Tripathi had entered the show as a challenger.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' airs on Colors.