Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal Tie the Knot in a Dreamy Ceremony After Almost 13 Years of Love

From a love story written in the stars to a wedding that stole the hearts of fans everywhere, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are now officially husband and wife.

The beloved couple got married on Wednesday, June 4, and shared the first glimpses of their intimate celebration across social media, leaving fans mesmerized by their dreamy portraits and heartwarming moments.

A Wedding Woven with Meaning

For her special day, Hina Khan embraced timeless elegance in a minimalist ensemble by Manish Malhotra. She wore an opal green handloom saree, intricately woven with centuries-old motifs in gold and silver threads. The saree was finished with delicate red borders, zardosi embroidery, and subtle gotta detailing; a nod to heritage craftsmanship. Completing the look was a soft pink veil with a scalloped hem, but what truly captured attention was the personalized detail was Hina and Rocky’s names engraved into the fabric alongside an infinity symbol, a beautiful representation of eternal love.

Rocky Jaiswal complemented her look in an understated yet regal kurta by Manish Malhotra. Classic, tailored, and elegant, it perfectly complemented his bride's look.

Among the pictures that melted hearts was a tender shot of Jaiswal gently tying an anklet around Hina’s feet, and another where the couple is seen signing their marriage certificate, marking the beginning of a new chapter.

A Journey That Began in 2009

Hina and Rocky’s love story dates back to 2009 on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Hina played the role of Akshara and Rocky worked as the supervising producer. Their professional partnership gradually evolved into a deep bond, which they made public in 2017.

Through the years, they have stood by each other through every high and low -none more so than Hina’s recent cancer diagnosis, during which Rocky was her constant support. From hospital visits to quiet moments of strength, he was by her side every step of the way.

Earlier this year, the couple even lived out their K-drama fantasy as they traveled through South Korea, capturing memories of love, resilience, and adventure.