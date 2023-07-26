Live
- Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201
- Rains continue to lash Vizag
- Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets
- Petrol is cheaper than Tomatoes, Green chillies bring tears in Tirupati
- Sai Dharam Tej says about his experiences of ‘Bro’
- Karnataka minister and TTD EO review the progress of the pilgrim complex works
- TS agriculture delegation meets Prof Swaminathan
- TSRTC introduces T9-30 ticket, passengers can travel 30 km radius for 12 hours
- Indian Navy Quiz G20 THINQ
- Moderate to heavy rains lash AP
Just In
Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201
Rains continue to lash Vizag
Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets
Petrol is cheaper than Tomatoes, Green chillies bring tears in Tirupati
Sai Dharam Tej says about his experiences of ‘Bro’
Karnataka minister and TTD EO review the progress of the pilgrim complex works
‘Hiranyakashyap’ concept teaser creates curiosity
Highlights
Last week, the popular Tollywood actor-producer, Rana Daggubati, made an exciting announcement at SDCC 23.
Last week, the popular Tollywood actor-producer, Rana Daggubati, made an exciting announcement at SDCC 23. He revealed his upcoming project is a mythological movie called “Hiranyakashyap.” The concept teaser of the film is now available for everyone to see.
The teaser captures our attention with intriguing drawings of the mythological demon portrayed by the talented Rana Daggubati. However, the sketches cleverly keep Rana’s final look as Hiranyakashyap a secret, leaving us eagerly waiting for the big reveal.
Adding to the excitement, the renowned writer-director Trivikram Srinivas is penning the script for this project, which Rana is proudly producing under his home banner, Spirit Media.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS