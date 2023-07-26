  • Menu
‘Hiranyakashyap’ concept teaser creates curiosity

Last week, the popular Tollywood actor-producer, Rana Daggubati, made an exciting announcement at SDCC 23.

Last week, the popular Tollywood actor-producer, Rana Daggubati, made an exciting announcement at SDCC 23. He revealed his upcoming project is a mythological movie called “Hiranyakashyap.” The concept teaser of the film is now available for everyone to see.

The teaser captures our attention with intriguing drawings of the mythological demon portrayed by the talented Rana Daggubati. However, the sketches cleverly keep Rana’s final look as Hiranyakashyap a secret, leaving us eagerly waiting for the big reveal.

Adding to the excitement, the renowned writer-director Trivikram Srinivas is penning the script for this project, which Rana is proudly producing under his home banner, Spirit Media.

