HIT 2: The First Look Posters Of Srinath, Komalee And Rao Ramesh Are Unveiled From Adivi Sesh's Cop Drama…

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with his upcoming cop drama 'Hit 2'. Being the second part of the blockbuster series 'HIT', there are many expectations on it. Sesh will be seen as a cop KD aka Krishna Dev in this movie. As the teaser is all ready to be unveiled tomorrow, the makers introduced the main characters of the movie by sharing the first look posters of Rao Ramesh, Srinath and Komalee Prasad on social media. They also unveiled the teaser launch event details and made all the fans of Sesh to eagerly await for the gala event!



Here comes the beautiful lead actress Meenakshi Chaudhary and she is introduced as Aarya in the poster!

Rao Ramesh

This senior actor of Tollywood is introduced as 'Nageswara Rao', ADGP from Vizag and he looked awesome in the cop attire.

Komalee Prasad

Komalee also looked terrific sporting in a shirt and is seen holding her mobile in the poster. She is introduced as Varsha!

Srinath Maganti

This young actor is introduced as Abhilash and he looked with an intense appeal in the poster!

Along with sharing the teaser announcement poster, they also wrote, "#HIT2 Teaser tomorrow at 11.07 AM. Grand teaser launch event at AMB Cinemas from 10 AM onwards. Stay tuned - https://youtu.be/JGqYUBlYsfY #HIT2onDec2".

The teaser of the HIT 2 movie will be launched tomorrow at AMB Cinemas @ 11:07 AM. The event will begin from 10 AM onwards!

Casting Details of this movie:

• Adivi Sesh as Krishna Dev 'KD'

• Meenakshi Chaudhary

• Bhanu Chander as K. Vishwanath

• Rao Ramesh

• Posani Krishna Murali

• Tanikella Bharani

• Maganti Srinath as Abhilash

• Komalee Prasad

HIT 2 is the second part of the blockbuster movie 'HIT (Homicide Investigation Team)' which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. This movie is being helmed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. Manikandan is roped in for the cinematography department and Garry BH will handle the editing section. Coming to the music composer, John Stewart Eduri is all set to tune the songs!

The teaser of this movie will be out tomorrow… This movie is directed by Sailesh Kolenu and is produced by Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner.