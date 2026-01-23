‘HIT’ actor Srinath Maganti roped in for ‘ENE 2’

Young actor Srinath Maganti is steadily carving a niche for himself in Telugu cinema with a series of impactful supporting roles. The actor first drew attention as Abhilash in the popular HIT franchise and later impressed audiences with his role as Suraj in Lucky Baskhar. Expanding his horizons beyond Telugu cinema, Srinath also made his Bollywood debut in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, where he played Rashmika Mandanna’s brother, further boosting his visibility across industries.

Now, the actor is reportedly set to be part of one of the most anticipated Telugu sequels in recent times—Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi 2. Directed by Tharun Bhascker, the sequel to the 2018 cult classic Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi has already generated strong buzz among fans. According to industry reports, the script for ENE 2 has been locked, and Srinath Maganti will be seen in a prominent role as part of the main cast.

Much like the original, the sequel is said to retain its friendship-driven narrative, rooted in real-life situations and relatable emotions that struck a chord with audiences. While the core essence remains intact, the makers are expected to introduce fresh character dynamics to keep the storytelling engaging.

Earlier, director Tharun Bhascker confirmed that actor Sushanth, who played Karthik in the first film, will not be reprising his role in the sequel. However, he clarified that the character’s presence will continue in a different form. More details regarding the complete cast, shoot schedule, and release plans are expected to be revealed through an official announcement in the coming months.