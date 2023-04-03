CMT Music Awards 2023: Check Out The Complete Winners List

The most-awaited Country Music Awards 2023 event was held last night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and it was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown. It also featured the live performances of Hollywood stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and Carrie Underwood. As expected, Jelly Roll bagged the maximum awards and bagged trophies in all the categories in which he got nominated!



Check out the complete list of winners…

CMT Equal Play Award

Shania Twain

Video Of The Year

• Blake Shelton - "No Body"

• Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart"

• Cody Johnson - "Human"

• HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "Wait in the Truck"

• Katelyn Brown & Kane Brown - "Thank God"

• Morgan Wallen - "You Proof"

Female Video Of The Year

• Carly Pearce - "What He Didn't Do"

• Carrie Underwood - "Ghost Story"

• Gabby Barrett - "Pick Me Up"

• Kelsea Ballerini - "HEARTFIRST"

• Lainey Wilson - "Heart Like a Truck"

• Maren Morris - "Humble Quest"

• Miranda Lambert - "Actin' Up"

Male Video Of The Year

• Bailey Zimmerman - "Rock and A Hard Place"

• Cody Johnson - "Human"

• Cole Swindell - "She Had Me At Heads Carolina"

• Jelly Roll - "Son Of A Sinner"

• Kane Brown - "Like I Love Country Music"

• Luke Combs - "The Kind Of Love We Make"

• Morgan Wallen - "Wasted On You"

Group / Duo Video Of The Year

• Dan + Shay - "You (Performance Video)"

• Lady A - "Summer State Of Mind"

• Little Big Town - "Hell Yeah"

• Zac Brown Band - "Out In The Middle"

• Parmalee - "Take My Name"

• The War And Treaty - "That's How Love Is Made"

Breakthrough Female Video Of The Year

• Avery Anna - "Narcissist"

• Kylie Morgan - "If He Wanted To He Would"

• MacKenzie Porter - "Pickup"

• Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange"

• Morgan Wade - "Wilder Days"

• Tiera Kennedy - "Found It In You"

Breakthrough Male Video Of The Year

• Bailey Zimmerman - "Fall In Love"

• Corey Kent - "Wild as Her"

• Drake Milligan - "Sounds Like Something I'd Do"

• Jackson Dean - "Don't Come Lookin'"

• Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner"

• Nate Smith - "Whiskey On You"

Collaborative Video Of The Year

• Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - "Worth A Shot"

• HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "Wait in the Truck"

• Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - "Wishful Drinking"

• Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

• Midland feat. Jon Pardi - "Longneck Way To Go"

• Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - "She Likes It"

• Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - "Where We Started"

CMT Performance Of The Year

• Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - "Colors" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

• Chris Stapleton - "Whenever You Come Around" (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

• Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

• Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

• Darius Rucker - "Let Her Cry" (from CMT Storytellers)

• Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - "Lay Me Down" (from Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

• Keith Urban - "Wild Hearts" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

• LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - "One Way Ticket" (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

• The Judds - "Love Can Build A Bridge" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

• Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - "The Rose" (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT Digital-First Performance Of The Year

• Charley Crockett - "Time of the Cottonwood Trees" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

• Chris Young - "Gettin' You Home" (from CMT Stages)

• Ingrid Andress - "Wishful Drinking" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

• Jelly Roll - "Son of A Sinner" (from CMT All Access)

• Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange" (from CMT Viral To Verified)

• Scotty McCreery - "Damn Strait" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Congratulations to all the winners…