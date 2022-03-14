Critics Choice Awards 2022: Check Out The Complete Winners List

As the official awards season has started a few days ago, last Sunday was a complete gala one as the most-awaited BAFTA 2022 and Critics Choice Awards 2022 were announced! Coming to the Critics Choice Awards 2022 they are given out annually to honour the best works of the Television and Film industry.



Coming to the winners, as expected Will Smith bagged the Best Actor award and Jessica Chastain took home the Best Actress award…

So, let us check out the complete winners list…

MOVIES

Best Picture

• Belfast

• CODA

• Don't Look Up

• Dune

• King Richard

• Licorice Pizza

• Nightmare Alley

• The Power of the Dog WINNER

• Tick, Tick… Boom!

• West Side Story

Best Actor

• Nicolas Cage, Pig

• Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

• Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

• Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

• Will Smith, King Richard WINNER

• Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

• Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye WINNER

• Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

• Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

• Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

• Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

• Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

• Jamie Dornan, Belfast

• Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

• Troy Kotsur, CODA WINNER

• Jared Leto, House of Gucci

• J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

• Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

• Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

• Ariana DeBose, West Side Story WINNER

• Ann Dowd, Mass

• Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

• Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

• Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Best Young Actor/Actress

• Jude Hill, Belfast WINNER

• Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

• Emilia Jones, CODA

• Woody Norman, C'mon C'mon

• Saniyya Sidney, King Richard

• Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Acting Ensemble

• Belfast WINNER

• Don't Look Up

• The Harder They Fall

• Licorice Pizza

• The Power of the Dog

• West Side Story

Best Director

• Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

• Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

• Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog WINNER

• Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

• Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

• Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Original Screenplay

• Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

• Zach Baylin, King Richard

• Kenneth Branagh, Belfast WINNER

• Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don't Look Up

• Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Adapted Screenplay

• Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog WINNER

• Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

• Siân Heder, CODA

• Tony Kushner, West Side Story

• Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune

Best Cinematography

• Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

• Greig Fraser, Dune

• Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

• Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

• Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog WINNER

• Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

Best Production Design

• Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast

• Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

• Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch

• Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story

• Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune WINNER

Best Editing

• Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story WINNER

• Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

• Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

• Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

• Joe Walker, Dune

Best Costume Design

• Jenny Beavan, Cruella WINNER

• Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

• Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

• Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune

• Janty Yates, House of Gucci

Best Hair and Makeup

• Cruella

• Dune

• The Eyes of Tammy Faye WINNER

• House of Gucci

• Nightmare Alley

Best Visual Effects

• Dune WINNER

• The Matrix Resurrections

• Nightmare Alley

• No Time to Die

• Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Comedy

• Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

• Don't Look Up

• Free Guy

• The French Dispatch

• Licorice Pizza WINNER

Best Animated Feature

• Encanto

• Flee

• Luca

• The Mitchells vs the Machines WINNER

• Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Foreign Language Film

• A Hero

• Drive My Car WINNER

• Flee

• The Hand of God

• The Worst Person in the World

Best Song

• "Be Alive" – King Richard

• "Dos Oruguitas" – Encanto

• "Guns Go Bang" – The Harder They Fall

• "Just Look Up" – Don't Look Up

• "No Time to Die" – No Time to Die WINNER

Best Score

• Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up

• Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

• Jonny Greenwood, Spencer

• Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley

• Hans Zimmer, Dune WINNER

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

• Evil

• For All Mankind

• The Good Fight

• Pose

• Squid Game

• Succession WINNER

• This Is Us

• Yellowjackets

Best Actor in a Drama Series

• Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

• Mike Colter, Evil

• Brian Cox, Succession

• Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game WINNER

• Billy Porter, Pose

• Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

• Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

• Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer

• Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

• Katja Herbers, Evil

• Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets WINNER

• Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

• Nicholas Braun, Succession

• Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

• Kieran Culkin, Succession WINNER

• Justin Hartley, This Is Us

• Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

• Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

• Andrea Martin, Evil

• Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

• Christine Lahti, Evil

• J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

• Sarah Snook, Succession WINNER

• Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Best Comedy Series

• The Great

• Hacks

• Insecure

• Only Murders in the Building

• The Other Two

• Reservation Dogs

• Ted Lasso WINNER

• What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

• Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

• Nicholas Hoult, The Great

• Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

• Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

• Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

• Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso WINNER

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

• Elle Fanning, The Great

• Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

• Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

• Sandra Oh, The Chair

• Issa Rae, Insecure

• Jean Smart, Hacks WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

• Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

• Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso WINNER

• Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

• Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

• Ray Romano, Made for Love

• Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

• Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

• Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!

• Molly Shannon, The Other Two

• Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

• Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell

• Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso WINNER

Best Limited series

• Dopesick

• Dr. Death

• It's a Sin

• Maid

• Mare of Easttown WINNER

• Midnight Mass

• The Underground Railroad

• WandaVision

Best Movie made for television

• Come From Away

• List of a Lifetime

• The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

• Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

• Oslo WINNER

• Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Best Actor in a Limited series or movie made for television

• Olly Alexander, It's a Sin

• Paul Bettany, WandaVision

• William Jackson Harper, Love Life

• Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death

• Michael Keaton, Dopesick WINNER

• Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

Best Actress in a Limited series or movie made for television

• Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

• Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

• Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

• Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

• Margaret Qualley, Maid

• Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited series or movie made for television

• Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus WINNER

• Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass

• William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad

• Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

• Christian Slater, Dr. Death

• Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television

• Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus WINNER

• Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

• Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

• Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers

• Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

• Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Best Foreign Language Series

• Acapulco

• Call My Agent!

• Lupin

• Money Heist

• Narcos: Mexico

• Squid Game WINNER

Best Animated Series

• Big Mouth

• Bluey

• Bob's Burgers

• The Great North

• Q-Force

• What If…? WINNER

Best Talk Show

• The Amber Ruffin Show

• Desus & Mero

• The Kelly Clarkson Show

• Last Week Tonight with John Oliver WINNER

• Late Night with Seth Meyers

• Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Comedy Special

• Bo Burnham: Inside WINNER

• Good Timing with Jo Firestone

• James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999

• Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy

• Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

• Trixie Mattel: One Night Only

Congratulation to all the winners…