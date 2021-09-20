Emmys 2021: Best Moments Of The Gala Event

The gala event Emmys 2021 took place yesterday night in Los Angeles. It was a complete star-studded one as most of the nominees made their presence and sashayed the red carpet with their ultimate style game. The prestigious Television Academy Awards made some of the winners jump high holding the award while a few of them tuned emotional and inspired many through their heart-warming speeches.

We Hans India have come up with a few best moments of Emmys 2021 especially for our readers… Take a look!

First, we will start off with the ace Hollywood actor Jason Sudeikis who bagged the Emmys award in the category of 'Outstanding Lead Actor' in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso. He gave a heart-warming speech and turned emotional accepting the award. "Thank you very much. So...heck of a year. I would say this show is about family, this show is about mentors and teachers this show is about teammates and I would be here without those three things in my life. First off I want to thank my folks Dan and Kathy, I want to thank my sisters Kristin and Lindsay. I want to thank my sisters that have been chosen outside of biology, like Rachel. I want to thank my children Otis and Daisy."

Next in the line is, Michaela Coel's empowering speech… This creator, writer, co-director, co-executive producer and cast member got a deserving standing ovation. She spoke, "Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn't comfortable. I dare you — in a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success — do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us for a while and see what comes to you in the silence. I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault".

On the other hand, Kerry Washington paid a touching tribute to Michael K. Williams…He praised Michael doling out, "a brilliantly talented actor and generous human being." He also added, "Michael, I know you're here; you wouldn't miss this. Your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you", reminiscing Michael.

On the whole, this most awaited award ceremony made all the movie buffs witness their favourite actors in their style best and turn happy witnessing them receiving the prestigious awards!