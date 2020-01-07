Golden Globe Awards 2020: 15 Stars Who Won The Hearts Of Everyone

The 77th Golden Globe Awards took place with much extravaganza in Los Angeles and needless to say about how the stars decked up in their stylish best for the event. Comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the show and it was for a record fifth time in 2020. Now we would like to come up with oh-so-glamorous looks of the divas. Just give a quick scroll down to know how the celebs strutted the red carpet.









Saoirse Ronan looked pretty in a shimmery outfit. The strappy outfit with thigh high slit suited her to the much perfection. She didn't add many accessories to her look except for the earrings. She went simple with her hairstyle but gave a light dose of makeup.









Jennifer Lopez turned everyone's heads towards her with her couture gown avatar. She picked a spiffy ensemble from Valentino Haute Couture. The details of the gown are: It has a shimmery golden coloured bow tie design in front and it was fixed on the green coloured base. The white coloured lower portion of the dress went well with the other two colours. She complemented her look by adding a matching neck piece and earrings. Coming to her makeup, she went with minimal touch up and chose a braided bun hairstyle. She was nominee for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Hustlers movie.





Olivia Colman won award in the category, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama – The Crown. Olivia prettified her appeal in a dark coloured ensemble which featured puffed sleeves till elbow and a simple trail. A simple hairstyle and cool dose of touch up finished off her look.











Laura Dern, the winner looked so happy and she won for Marriage Story under the category Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. She looked simple in a printed deep neck and full sleeved frock. She gave soft curls to her look and that's it! She is done.









It is not new for us to get stunned by the look of Priyanka Chopra. The super gorgeous star never steps down to impress the fashion police with her alluring looks. She walked along with her husband Nick Jonas and both of them looked fabulous.

PeeCee picked a body hugging off-shoulder gown and teamed it up with simple neckpiece, earrings and a finger ring. Coming to the makeup, she went with red coloured lips and minimal dose of makeup. Nick Jonas also looked handsome in his outfit. Both of them complemented each other.



