Marvel’s new villain ‘The Void’ sends shockwaves through Thunderbolts* trailer

Marvel Studios has unveiled the latest trailer for Thunderbolts*, and it has set fans abuzz with excitement and a touch of fear. The much-anticipated ensemble film, which brings together a ragtag team of anti-heroes, has revealed a chilling new threat: The Void.

Teased in a brief but spine-tingling moment in the trailer, The Void’s ominous silhouette looms over New York City, casting a dark shadow on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future. While fans once believed Thanos and Kang to be the peak of Marvel villainy, The Void appears ready to take that menace to an entirely new level.

A dark origin story

The Void is not just a typical villain, he’s the alter ego of Robert Reynolds, a deeply troubled man portrayed by Lewis Pullman. Reynolds, plagued by schizophrenia and anxiety, accidentally consumed a powerful, experimental version of the Super-Soldier Serum while in high school. What began as an impulsive act spiralled into the creation of two powerful entities: the heroic Sentry, and his dark mirror, The Void.

In Thunderbolts*, it is when Sentry loses control of his inner conflict that The Void is unleashed.





Powers beyond comprehension

What makes The Void one of the most terrifying threats the MCU has ever seen isn’t just his incredible strength or speed, it's the sheer scope of his powers. With abilities ranging from mind control and matter manipulation to regeneration, immortality and even resurrection, The Void represents a form of unchecked power that is not just physical, but deeply psychological.

Unlike most villains, The Void is not driven by greed or conquest, but is a manifestation of mental instability, a chaotic force that stems from trauma and fear.

Can the Thunderbolts* stop him?

The Thunderbolts* consisting of morally ambiguous figures like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) – face perhaps their greatest challenge yet. With each member carrying their own emotional baggage and past mistakes, the question remains: are they equipped to battle a villain as unstable and powerful as The Void?

The film positions them as a substitute for the now-disbanded Avengers, but whether they can step up remains uncertain.













A bigger role in the MCU?

Marvel has already announced the cast for Avengers: Doomsday, with Lewis Pullman confirmed to return. While his role is officially listed as Sentry, speculation is rife that The Void may resurface, depending on how events unfold in Thunderbolts*. This opens up the potential for a long-term arc that could rival Marvel’s most iconic villain storylines.

What to expect

Directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Kevin Feige, Thunderbolts* brings together familiar faces like Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), with new characters expected to make their mark.

Executive producers include Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson, a name that adds even more intrigue to the project.

Thunderbolts* opens in cinemas on 1 May 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. And if the trailer is anything to go by, it could be one of Marvel’s darkest, most complex films yet.







