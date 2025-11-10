Predator: Badlands Sets Franchise Record With $80 Million Global Opening Weekend

The latest installment in the Predator franchise, Predator: Badlands, has made a record-breaking debut at the global box office, collecting $80 million in its opening weekend. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the action-thriller raked in $40 million domestically and another $40 million internationally, making it the highest-grossing opener in the series to date.

Starring Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning, Badlands continues the legacy of the iconic sci-fi series by taking the story in a bold new direction. Set in a desolate, near-future landscape, the film follows a young Predator warrior on a dangerous mission that collides with human survival efforts.

Critics and audiences have responded positively, with the film scoring 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore, signaling strong word-of-mouth momentum. The success marks a major win for 20th Century Studios and Trachtenberg, who previously revived the franchise with 2022’s Prey.

Industry analysts believe the strong opening and positive reception could pave the way for more Predator universe stories in the coming years.