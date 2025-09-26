Live
- Technology sovereignty will shape geopolitical power: Jitendra Singh
- Women in Varanasi promote 'I Love Mahadev' tattoos amid rising tensions
- US pharma tariffs a headline risk for Sun Pharma: Report
- SVS Doctors Use Advanced Bronchoscopy to Save 3-Year-Old Boy
- Centre plans to borrow Rs 6.77 lakh crore in 2nd half of 2025-26
- Gram Pradhans shared their transformative journeys with the Chief Minister
- Meaningful House debates key to public trust in democracy: Om Birla
- Trump’s tariff hike won't impact India’s pharma sector due to generic drugs exemption
- Everyone is aware of our position on Kashmir: MEA after Turkey's Erdogan raises issue at UN
- Asia Cup: Harris Rauf fined 30 pc of match fee, Shahibzada Farhan reprimanded by ICC: Report
Homi Adajania Teases Cocktail 2 With BTS Looks Featuring Rashmika Mandanna
Director Homi Adajania hints at Cocktail 2 with behind-the-scenes looks, featuring Rashmika Mandanna in stylish frames.
Director Homi Adajania has stirred fresh buzz for his upcoming film Cocktail 2 by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses that spotlight Rashmika Mandanna. In the image, he has written, "Those over entho night actors".
In his other Instagram stories, Adajania dropped candid shots of Kriti Sanon in a chic black outfit, and mood boards that suggest the film will carry forward the glossy, carefree spirit of the original. One BTS image even shows Kriti gazing off camera with the caption “Work in Progress,” teasing a transformation.
Meanwhile, leaks and paparazzi footage from Sicily, Italy, where the film is being shot, offer glimpses of bright summer looks, Shahid Kapoor in a red-and-white shirt and shorts, Kriti in a boho bikini top and tassel skirt, and Rashmika commanding attention in breezy outfits.
Though plot details remain under wraps, Cocktail 2 is positioned as a "spiritual sequel", not a direct continuation, but a fresh narrative infused with the emotions of love, friendship, and heartache that defined its predecessor. The film is backed by Maddock Films and penned by Luv Ranjan, with shooting underway for a 2026 theatrical release.
With its vibrant visuals, strong cast, and Homi’s signature cinematic flair, Cocktail 2 is rapidly becoming one of the most anticipated Bollywood projects of the year.