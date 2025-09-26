Homi Adajania Teases Cocktail 2 With BTS Looks Featuring Rashmika Mandanna

Director Homi Adajania has stirred fresh buzz for his upcoming film Cocktail 2 by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses that spotlight Rashmika Mandanna. In the image, he has written, "Those over entho night actors".

In his other Instagram stories, Adajania dropped candid shots of Kriti Sanon in a chic black outfit, and mood boards that suggest the film will carry forward the glossy, carefree spirit of the original. One BTS image even shows Kriti gazing off camera with the caption “Work in Progress,” teasing a transformation.

Meanwhile, leaks and paparazzi footage from Sicily, Italy, where the film is being shot, offer glimpses of bright summer looks, Shahid Kapoor in a red-and-white shirt and shorts, Kriti in a boho bikini top and tassel skirt, and Rashmika commanding attention in breezy outfits.

Though plot details remain under wraps, Cocktail 2 is positioned as a "spiritual sequel", not a direct continuation, but a fresh narrative infused with the emotions of love, friendship, and heartache that defined its predecessor. The film is backed by Maddock Films and penned by Luv Ranjan, with shooting underway for a 2026 theatrical release.

With its vibrant visuals, strong cast, and Homi’s signature cinematic flair, Cocktail 2 is rapidly becoming one of the most anticipated Bollywood projects of the year.