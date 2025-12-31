Honest films will always win: Producer Suresh Babu on ‘Eesha’

Continuing their winning streak after the blockbuster successes of Little Hearts and Raju Weds Rambai, the successful duo of Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati has delivered yet another hit with the horror thriller Eesha. Produced under the banners of Nandipati Entertainments and Bunny Vas Works, the film released on December 25 as a Christmas special and went on to emerge as a clear festive winner, marking a hat-trick of successes for the duo.

Presented by KL Damodar Prasad and produced by Pothula Hema Venkateswara Rao under the HVR Productions banner, Eesha stars Trigun, Hebba Patel, Akhil Raj, Siri Hanumanth, and Prithviraj in key roles. Jointly released by Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati, the film is currently enjoying a successful theatrical run. To celebrate the achievement, the makers hosted a grand success meet, with senior producer Suresh Babu gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Suresh Babu congratulated the team and reiterated that honest filmmaking will always be rewarded by audiences. He stressed that content alone decides a film’s success, irrespective of scale. Presenter KL Damodar Prasad echoed similar sentiments, praising the team’s consistency and lauding director Srinivas Manne’s perseverance.

Producers Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati expressed gratitude to audiences for embracing the film, calling its journey “Success Beyond Noise.” Director Srinivas Manne emotionally recalled facing heavy negativity during release but said audience love transformed Eesha into a blockbuster. With strong word-of-mouth and sustained box-office numbers, Eesha stands as a testament to the power of content-driven cinema.