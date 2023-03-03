Honor: Deepika Padukone to grace the Oscars stage as a presenter

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been selected by the Academy to present an award at the upcoming Oscars ceremony on March 12th at Dolby Theatre, adding to the list of honors for India at the event. Deepika shared the exciting news with her followers on Instagram on Thursday.

Following in the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika will become the second Indian actor to present at the Oscars ceremony. A number of notable Hollywood stars, including Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Zoe Saldana, and Jennifer Connelly, will also be presenting awards at this year's ceremony.

Deepika recently starred in the highly successful film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, which has surpassed Baahubali 2 in box office earnings to become the highest-grossing Hindi movie in Indian cinema history. This latest recognition for Deepika is yet another accomplishment in her impressive career.