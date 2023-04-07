Hope audience will be thrilled to watch 'Ravanasura:' Sudheer Varma

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's "Ravanasura" is all set to hit the big screens today. Directed by Sudheer Varma, the action thriller is produced by Abhishek Nama and Ravi Teja under Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo scored the tunes. Sushanth plays a prominent role in the film. Sriram, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, Poojitha Ponnada, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Sampath Raj are the remaining cast. Ahead of its release, in an exclusive conversation with Hans India,film director Sudheer Varma shares his experiences of "Ravanasura." Let's have a look into it.



Speaking about "Ravanasura," Sudheer Varma says, "The film has got many thrills and shocking elements. We are not revealing anything just to make you feel the thrill. You won't get thrilled or excited while watching the film if we reveal something. We intend not to let the thrill elements come out until the release. I want a viewer to get into the movie hall without having any knowledge about the movie's plot and to get thrilled. The audience's reaction is what matters to me."

The director speaks about comparing 'Ravanasura' character with grey shaded "Pushpa" and "KGF" roles. He says, "Grey-shaded roles are not new. If we take Ram Gopal Varma's 'Antham,' the hero's character is grey-shaded. In 'Satya' JD Chakravarthy's character is grey-shaded. Actually, the police character role in 'Satya' is the hero. But we like JD Chakravarthy more in it. People will love when heroes play grey characters."

When questioned 'will there be a sequel to the movie?', Sudheer says, "That will be decided after seeing the audience's reaction. If everything goes well, we might go ahead. There is scope for a sequel in the story. There will be an end to this part's story, though."

Speaking about directing more thrillers, the director says, "I am getting more thriller genre stories. I want the proceedings of a film to keep going based on a crime. I want a holding point in my films. Audiences should get that interest as to what happens next in the movie."

When questioned about how is the pressure directing Ravi Teja after back-to-back hits, Sudheer Varma said, "Had 'Ravanasura' been released after 'Ramarao on Duty,' I would have had the same tension that I am facing right now.

As 'Khiladi' and 'Ramarao On Duty' were flops, I would have been under pressure to deliver a hit to my hero. Now that he scored back-to-back hits, I need to continue the streak. Either way, stress will be present."