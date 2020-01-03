How many of you know that there are 5 releases today?

Telugu Film Industry can surprise you at any time. This time five films are releasing on first weekend of the year, and no one knows a thing about even one of them. The buzz for the films is almost nil.

Wife,i is a film coming from the actor who made Yedu Chapala Katha, an adult comedy last year and trailer made him famous as Tempt Ravi.

Remaining four - Uttara, Namasthe Nesthama, Kalakarudu and Hulchul doesn't have a notable crew or cast member. The movies did not even try to promote the songs or trailers as much as a Kannada dub like Athade Srimannarayana is doing.

Anyways, these films might have given up on people watching them already but critics are getting ready to tell you which one is at the least watchable or even if there are any hidden gems that got overlooked by big distributors.