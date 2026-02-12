‘Husharu Pittalu’ teaser launch: D Suresh Babu calls it a realistic youthful entertainer

The teaser of the upcoming youthful entertainer ‘Husharu Pittalu’ was launched in a grand event by renowned producer D. Suresh Babu, who praised the film for its realism and strong connect with today’s youth. Starring Anshu and Vasavi Ganesan in the lead roles, the film is presented by Padma Amma and BVG Studios under the Rudra Kranti Pictures banner, produced by Venkat Yadav, and directed by Bikshu. The project is set for release through Asian Suresh Films, with shooting already completed.

Speaking at the launch, Suresh Babu said the film felt like a “very realistic youthful story” and expressed confidence that young audiences would strongly relate to it. He also appreciated the performances and described the film as one that would appeal to a wide audience.

Lead actor Anshu, who plays the character Masinapalli Ravi, said the team worked with dedication and expressed confidence that the film would make a strong impact. Debut heroine Vasavi Ganesan shared her excitement about her first film and said audiences would connect with her role.

Director Bikshu described the project as a result of 16 years of struggle and learning, calling it a family-oriented story inspired by real-life incidents. He noted that the film carries energy for the youth while also offering a meaningful message for parents.

Producers Bekkam Venugopal and Venkat Yadav highlighted the film’s balanced narrative, blending youthful entertainment with mature themes and social responsibility. Music director Chinni Charan also expressed confidence that the film would establish him strongly in the industry.

Featuring a strong supporting cast including Govardhan, Suneeth Manohar, Ramesh, Balagam Babu, and others, Husharu Pittalu is being positioned as a content-driven youth drama with entertainment, emotion, and a socially relevant message.