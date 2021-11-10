Hyderabad: Actor Nagashaurya's father held in gambling case

The Narsingi police has arrested actor Naga shaurya's father Sivalinga Prasad in illegal gambling case. The police confirmed that Sivalinga Prasad rented the farm house in Manchirevula.

The investigations also revealed that Sivalinga Prasad has initiated the poker and gambling games in the farm house with Gutha Suman, the prime accused in the case.

The police arrested Sivalinga Prasad and produced him in Upparpally court. Meanwhile, Sivalinga Prasad filed a petition in the court seeking bail.

The gambling also involved several high profile people. It is learned that once the gamblers enter the farmhouse on Friday, they can stay until Sunday night. Liquor and food are served to these people who come to play.