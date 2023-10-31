Hyderabad is emerging as Indian cinema capital

Cinematic Expo Event presented by India Joy and Flying Mountain Concepts is held grandly in Hyderabad. The event became a dias to introduce latest cutting edge technology in 24 crafts of Cinema. Latest technology about Cinematography, Production Design, VFX, and Special Effects departments is introduced in this year's Expo. Tollywood Star Hero, King Nagarjuna graced the event as chief guest. Popular director Nag Ashwin also attended the event as a special guest.

Many dignitaries like Telangana State Industries, Commerce, IT Departments Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Cinematic Expo Founder, Telugu Cinematography Association President PG Vinda, Roto Maker Founder Mike, Green Gold Chief Marketing Head Bharath, Country Head for Technical Biren Ghose, Producer Supriya, Dancing Atom Creative Head, Founder Saraswathi Vani graced the event with their presence.

Speaking on this occasion, Nagarjuna says, “Technology is changing every day these days. I am very happy for being invited to this event. We have started Annapurna Studio in 1974. We thought that it would be great if at least one film shoot happened every month. Since then a lot has been evolved and new changes have come in place. So much have changed. Hyderabad is emerging as capital for Film Industry. Entire India is following South Cinema. We have reached Oscars too. India Joy's graph has been on a rise. Telangana Government, Industries Minister KTR, IAS Jayesh Ranjan are giving their valuable co-operation. To know more about Gaming, Animation, VFX, come here and learn amazing stuff about them."