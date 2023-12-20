Hyderabad: Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ key scenes in making

Suriya’s "Kanguva," is generating much required anticipation on the film. Directed bySiruthai Siva and starring Bollywood sensation Disha Patani alongside Suriya, the film is slated for a Summer 2024 release. The posters of the film which were out is creating huge buzz around the film.

Now, the latest news is that the film crew is currently engrossed in shooting in Hyderabad. Bobby Deol, who made a great comeback with the recent sensation “Animal” is participating in the shoot with other cast members. Suriya set to join them in the coming days. Reports indicate that Suriya's shoot will be finished during this particular shoot.

Backed by Studio Green in collaboration with UV Creations, "Kanguva" is a grand production featuring the musical talents of Devi Sri Prasad. The film promises a multi-lingual cinematic experience, with releases planned in 38 languages and formats including 3D and IMAX. As the project unfolds, fans eagerly await the cinematic spectacle that "Kanguva" is poised to deliver.