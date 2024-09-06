Hyderabad’s luxe scene expands with the launch of Diraa Lifestyle

Hyderabad, a city celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and penchant for luxury, recently welcomed a new player in the high-end fashion arena with the launch of Diraa Lifestyle. The luxury handbag and purse brand, founded by acclaimed designer Rashmi Vajpayee, was introduced at a glamorous event held at the trendy Mamalola Lounge in Gachibowli. The occasion was marked by the presence of Inaya Sultana, the popular Bigg Boss celebrity and actress, who unveiled the brand amidst a gathering of the city’s elite.



Rashmi Vajpayee, a seasoned fashion designer with over twenty years of experience, has set her sights on making Diraa Lifestyle a significant name in Hyderabad’s luxury market. Her brand promises a range of exquisite, handpicked designer handbags and purses, crafted to meet the growing demand for high-end fashion accessories in the city.

During the launch, Rashmi expressed her excitement about introducing Diraa Lifestyle to Hyderabad’s fashion scene. “Hyderabad has always been at the forefront of luxury and designer trends. With Diraa Lifestyle, we aim to set new standards in the fashion industry by offering exclusive and unparalleled designs,” she stated.

Currently available through online sales, Diraa Lifestyle plans to expand its reach with an exclusive outlet in Cybercity. This move is expected to provide fashion enthusiasts with greater access to the brand’s curated collections.

The launch event at Mamalola Lounge was a testament to Hyderabad's vibrant fashion culture and Diraa Lifestyle's potential to make a significant impact in the luxury fashion market. With Rashmi Vajpayee’s extensive industry connections and the brand’s commitment to high-quality, unique designs, Diraa Lifestyle is poised for a successful debut and continued growth in the competitive world of luxury fashion.







