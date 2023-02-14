I consider cinema to be divine and spiritual: Samyuktha

Actress Samyuktha, who is popular with her characters in "Bheemal Nayak" and "Bimbisara" is coming up with an other film "Sir" pairing Dhanush in lead role. "Sir" is gearing up for its release on February 17. The movie is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios. Director Venky Atluri carved it to perfection and the trailer got released recently and bagging positive applause for its storyline, action, comedy, pulsating music and razor-sharp dialogue.



The lead actress of the film Samyuktha speaks about "Sir" and her journey in films with 'Hans India.' Let's have a look into it.

Tell us about your journey into movies

My first movie started while I was on vacation. I hail from a village in Kerala and during my first film, I never believed I would make a cut in films. Then went back to studies, and somehow destiny got me here. When I did one movie with full attention then I fell in love with cinema. I consider cinema to be divine and spiritual. When things happen by luck then we don't find difficulties. I had my best phase when I started movies in Telugu.

Why do you consider acting to be divine?

If we have to act, then we have to be truly in the moment. I must shut myself from external happenings when I am in the character. It's not easy to achieve this state. Only a few times, I got into a true or pure moment. We must be completely into the film. The same can be achieved by meditation and I get there through my acting in films.

Tell us how 'Sir' happened

When I signed for "Bimbisara" and "Virupaksha," I got a call from "Bheemla Nayak" team. I loved the changes they made to the original character. After signing for "Bheemla Nayak," I met Venky Atluri and he narrated the story of "Sir." Then I realised this a great film and I should not miss. I did a look test and I got finalised.

How did you make yourself prepared for the character?

It purely depends on the character. For some, I want to be spontaneous. Then only the best acting happens. For a few roles, we have to prepare a lot. I went around a few villages in Telugu states to understand more about characters and their behaviors. I talk to director and writer to get more understanding of the character. For my role in 'Sir,' I visited schools to see how the teachers look, dress and talk. So, people can relate to my character easily.

How is the working experience with Dhanush?

I have been watching Dhanush's movies since a long time. He is an actor and a star. He is working in all languages and in international films. It's a really good experience working with him. Dhanush is very quick and fast. When I was stressed with dialogues in two languages, he used to give me motivation. He is spontaneous, subtle performer and knows how to be optimal with the acting.

How is it working with big stars?

I majorly focus on the story and characters. In the current scenario, it's exciting to get love from all the fans of big stars as I am working with them.

Tell us the importance of your role in 'Sir?'

In huge films, female leads are seen playing a short role. But in "Sir," the female lead has much more to do. I am not just limited to romance part but also connected with the main plot in a big way.

What made you to remove your surname 'Menon' from the name?

I asked everyone not to use my surname. I don't believe in someone identifying me with a caste. I feel it to be a separation. I speak humanity and want to be progressive. I don't want to project that I belong to a privileged section.

What is your feeling when you were being compared with Samantha?

Even a few people said that I look like Samantha. But, I would be happy if someone says I act like Samantha.