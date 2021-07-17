I had been waiting to do a sports film for long time: Arya

The versatile actor Arya in the lead role, a sports based film is being directed by Pa Ranjith titled "Sarpatta Parambarai". The film features an ensemble cast including DusharaVijayan, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Pasupathy, John Vijay and Santosh Prathap in pivotal roles. "I have gone through a major physical transformation for this film and done a rigorous amount of training to get the physicality of techniques of a boxer right. It is a completely different role for me from my previous movies and I believe it is going to be a career defining film for me. The whole unit of the film are confident with the output of the film," says Arya in a chit chat with "The Hans India".



Some more important memories shared by the "Raja Rani" actor regarding "Sarpatta Parambarai" and his future projects.

What was the first impression after narration of 'Sarpatta' script?



I was super excited after hearing the script and wanted to go for the shooting. I also wanted to do a sports based film from a very long time. But our director made me calm and told to transform my body. So from that day, I started my workouts, I changed my diet plan and all. Finally, when I was ready, the shoot was started and we are ready today to show you the output.

What was the home work you did for the film?



While narrating the Script only, Pa Ranjith sir told me that he wanted a nice body and the speed of a boxer. So, daily morning I used to have boxing training. I had rigorous training for three to four months under national boxers. It helped me a lot for the film.

You have been very unique in your story selection. What will be the first priority to accept a script?



I always think twice whether I could do justice to the film or not. Unless and until I'm confident, I'll not agree a film. I will not say yes just because I have not done that character before. If I feel any other actor suits the role than me, I'll suggest his name.

How is the working experience in "Sarpatta Parambarai"?



It's a great experience working in "Sarpatta" and that too with Pa Ranjith sir for the first time. He is very realistic and intense director. He addresses political views and social issues through his films. Though "Sarpatta" doesn't have all these elements as it is a sports film and it has lot to tell. It is a different film for both of us when compared to our previous films.

Pa Ranjith's films will be raw and rustic. Can we expect the same with this?



Even the same will be seen in this film. Some of the scenes will make audience excite. Being a periodic film, it will be more realistic with all commercial elements.

You have been very open for multi-starrers, what will be the comfort zone in it?



Multi-starrers are very healthy. You will have a chance to work with talented actors and the set environment we'll also be very competitive. We can learn many things while doing a multi-starrer. So having a healthy competition and a chance to learn new things will always be great.

OTTs became very close to audience in recent times, are you missing the theatres?



Definitely, we're missing theatres but there is no other option to show our work to the audience. Biggest streaming platform like Amazon Prime is needed to release our product. Though "Sarpatta" is missing theatres, this is the best thing happened to it right now.

What are your future projects?



Right now I'm doing "Aranmanai 3" under the direction of Sunder C and "Enemy" with Anand Shankar. Both these films will be released in Tamil and Telugu languages.

When can we expect your comeback with a straight Telugu film?



I love working in Telugu films, I had done "Varudu" and then "Size Zero". After that, it had been a long gap but luckily all my films are being dubbed in Telugu. Hopefully, I may come with a straight Telugu film soon.