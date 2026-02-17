“I Was Waiting for a Film Like ‘Hey Balwanth’”: Hero Suhas

The successful duo Bunny Vaas and Vamsi Nandipati, who recently delivered blockbuster films like ‘Little Hearts’, ‘Raju Weds Rambhai’, and ‘Eesha’, are now bringing a full-length, out-and-out entertainer titled ‘Hey Balwanth’ (title changed from ‘Hey Bhagwan’) under the banners of Nandipati Entertainments and Bunny Vaas Works.

The film stars Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, senior actor Naresh, and anchor Sravanti in key roles. Directed by Gopi Achhar, the movie is produced by B. Narendra Reddy under the Trishul Visionary Studios banner. The film is set to release on February 20. On this occasion, Suhas interacted with the media on Tuesday. Here are the highlights.

Why was the title changed from ‘Hey Bhagwan’ to ‘Hey Balwanth’? Since Bhagwan means God, the censor board suggested changing the title. So we changed it to ‘Hey Balwanth’. We also changed Naresh’s character name. Along with the title, the censor board also reviewed the movie’s concept.

How is your role in this movie? I play a youngster who wants to start a business from childhood and take over his father’s business. The story revolves around the challenges he faces and what his father’s business actually is. The movie is a full entertainer, and my role is also very entertaining.

It is said this movie was completed in very few working days? Yes. In my career, this is one of the fastest films to be completed and released after being finalized. Despite the speed, the movie has very good quality. I wondered if I would ever do a film this fast again.

What made you accept this movie? I liked the story as soon as I heard it. Especially, I connected with it emotionally along with the entertainment factor. The movie turned out 100 times better than we expected.

Can we call this Suhas 2.0? Don’t use such big words. But I strongly believe this movie will bring me success.

You put effort into every film. How do you feel if success doesn’t come? I keep waiting for success. It feels bad, but I immediately prepare for the next film.

What are your expectations for ‘Hey Balwanth’? Everyone has strong belief in this movie. Vamsi Nandipati garu has given us great confidence. After consecutive failures, everyone advised me to think carefully before choosing films. Even my wife said the same. So I took a short break and chose ‘Hey Balwanth’. I have a lot of confidence in this film.

How will your role be in the Tamil movie ‘Mandadi’? It’s a Tamil film where I play the main villain. Depending on the result, I may get busy in Tamil cinema. It’s a look and character I have waited for. They approached me after watching ‘Ambajipeta’.

Many people want you to succeed. Have you noticed that? Yes, people feel I am a good actor and want me to get a good film. I consider that my luck.

How is it doing Tamil films? I’m doing villain roles. It’s a very different look, and I’m slightly tense about how the audience will receive it.

Earlier you mostly did serious roles. For the first time, you are doing comedy in ‘Hey Balwanth’? In the beginning of my career, I mostly did comedy roles in short films. After watching my role in this film, my wife also told me to do such films. Luckily, I got this film.

How do you feel about your career? I’m completely satisfied. If this film becomes a hit, the satisfaction will increase further. Everyone is very confident about the movie. A big success is coming. Even my wife watched the film and enjoyed it a lot. She said these are the kinds of films I should do.

Your next film? I’m doing a film under Karthik Subbaraj’s banner. He is providing the story, and his associate is directing it. I’m also listening to a few Telugu stories. They will be finalised soon.