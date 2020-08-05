I Will Be Dead In Few Hours: Tamil Actress Vijayalakshmi's Suicide Video

Sandalwood actress Vijaya Lakshmi is in a critical condition after she atempted suicide by consuming more BP tablets. She has uploaded a live video on her facebook, stating that Simon and Harinadar are responsible for her death. She has alleged that those two individuals are responsible for her present plight and has appealed that they should not be let go scot free after her death.

"I was alive all these days just for the sake of my mother and sister. But I can't tolerate this torture anymore. I have partaken three BP tablets and my BP is getting low. Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman & Panangkattu Padai Katchi party's Hari Nadar have spoiled my life just because I am a Kannada actress. Please don't let them free in case I die," thus states actress Vijaya Lakshmi in the video. She is seen speaking in Tamil. She is also seen saying "I'll be dead in a few hours."

Members of her family and friends admitted her to the hospital after this live video became viral. Now, we hear that she is out of danger and stable. People who are close to the actress feel that vijay Lakshmi might have taken this extreme step after undergoing depression for a long time.

Multilingual actor Vijay Lakshmi became famous after she delivered fantastic performances in Kannada movies like "Nagamandala" and "Surya vamsha". She has also acted in many hit movies.

Vijaya Lakshmi was born in Chennai but finished her education in Karnataka. She first appeared in "Naga Mandala" a kannada movie directed by TS Nagabharana. The talented actress has worked in more than 40 movies like Surya vamsha with Vishnuvardhan, Jodi Hakki opposite Shivarajkumar, No 1, Kanakambari and Daddy No.1, to name a few.

This is not the first time the actress has tried to end her life. It may be recalled that Vijay Lakshmi had attempted suicide in the year 2006 after she was harassed by an assistant director whom she had liked but survived after timely treatment. Later, she was in close association with Tamil politician and actor Seemon for three years and later got separated. Now, she says Seemon is directly responsible for her suicide attempt.

Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi's suicide video only goes to show the kind of harassment actor suffer in the industry. While showbiz is al limelight an glitz, there's a lot that goes on unreported. Many a times, it is too late before it comes to light like the way it's happening in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. It now remains to be seen what action would be initiated against Seeman and Nadar against whom Tamil actress Vijaya Lakshmi has levelled serious allegations.