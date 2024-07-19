I20 movie will soon stream on OTT

  • Menu
Highlights

Suryaraj and Marina Singh starrer "I-20", subtitled Be Wear of Girls, released in theaters on June 14 and has been garnering rave reviews. Directed by Suguri Ravindra and produced by PB Mahendra under Avishkar Movie Creations banner. But now this movie is going to release soon in OTT.

The producer said, "Our film I20 was released in theaters on June 14. Everyone who saw it praised the film. Now we are in talks with leading OTT platforms and we will release it on OTT soon."

