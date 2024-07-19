Live
- Give fresh loans to debt-free farmers, Bhatti urges bankers
- Rescue Operations Conclude After Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment; Special Train Departs For Assam
- Delhi High Court Criticizes Government For Failing To Enable Marriage Registrations Under Muslim And Christian Personal Laws
- Deepti Sharma to play for London Spirit in The Hundred
- Indian Grand Master and chess players meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, receives appreciation
- Amarnath decries ‘attacks’ by alliance cadre
- Godavari river overflows at Dowleswaram barrage, reaches 10.8 ft
- Sribharat assures creation of 1 lakh jobs in steel city
- PM Modi invites suggestions for his next 'Mann Ki Baat' address
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 19 July, 2024
I20 movie will soon stream on OTT
Suryaraj and Marina Singh starrer "I-20", subtitled Be Wear of Girls, released in theaters on June 14 and has been garnering rave reviews. Directed by Suguri Ravindra and produced by PB Mahendra under Avishkar Movie Creations banner. But now this movie is going to release soon in OTT.
The producer said, "Our film I20 was released in theaters on June 14. Everyone who saw it praised the film. Now we are in talks with leading OTT platforms and we will release it on OTT soon."
