If Kamal doesn’t apologise by today, ‘Thug Life’ will not be screened: KFCC

Bengaluru: Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) said on Thursday that it will not allow the release of Kamal Haasan’s film ‘Thug Life’ in Karnataka unless he issues a public apology by May 30 for his controversial remark about the Kannada language.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the stakeholders from the industry, KFCC president M Narasimhalu, said the chamber office bearers are trying to meet and talk to him. “Many Kannada groups have demanded a ban on his movie. So, we met and discussed the matter, and we’ve decided that he should apologise. We agree that what he did was wrong, and we are trying to meet and talk to him,” said Narasimhalu. KFCC former president Sa Ra Govindu said if Haasan doesn’t apologise by tomorrow, KFCC will not allow the film to be released here. “We have no sympathy for Kamal Haasan. If he does not issue a public apology today or tomorrow, we will support Kannada activists and will protest fiercely. Under no circumstances will we allow the film’s release unless he apologises publicly,” said Govindu.

Actor Jayamala, who headed KFCC between 2008 and 2010 said, “Whenever there is a language controversy, all Kannadigas must unite -- that is our duty. Whether Kamal Haasan spoke knowingly or unknowingly, his statement was wrong. Kannada was not born out of Tamil.” She also said there is nothing wrong in expressing regret for a mistake instead of trying to justify it. “We are trying to talk to him and help him understand that his words were deeply hurtful to Kannadigas. It is his moral responsibility to apologise,” she added.