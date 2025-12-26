‘Ikkis’ full music album unveiled

After captivating music lovers with soulful tracks like Sitaare, Ban Ke Dikha Ikkis, Tera Aashiq, and Sajda, the makers of the much-anticipated war drama Ikkis have officially released the film’s complete music album. The album has already struck a chord with listeners, adding depth and emotional weight to the narrative of the film.

Lead actor Agastya shared that music played a pivotal role in shaping his understanding of the character he portrays — a young soldier navigating intense emotional and personal conflicts. Reflecting on the album’s release, he said the overwhelming love for each song has been deeply moving. According to him, listening to the full album feels like reliving the honest and emotionally charged moments from the sets, helping him reconnect with the journey his character undertakes in the film.

Actress Simar Bhatia, who stars as Agastya’s love interest, echoed similar sentiments. She expressed gratitude for the positive response to the songs and noted that every track carries a distinct emotional purpose. For her, the music goes beyond being a background score and becomes an integral part of the characters and their relationships, making the album especially close to her heart.

Adding to the buzz around Ikkis, Agastya recently received high praise from his grandfather, megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In a heartfelt blog post, Big B described Agastya’s performance as “perfection in every shot.” He reminisced about Agastya’s birth, his childhood moments, and the personal decision to pursue acting, stating that watching his grandson on screen left him unable to look away.

With its evocative music and emotional storytelling, Ikkis continues to build strong anticipation ahead of its release.