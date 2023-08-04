I’m fan of Rohit Shetty’s larger-than-life cinematic approach: Lakshmi Manchu

Actress-filmmaker Lakshmi Manchu is coming with an intense drama titled “Agni Nakshatram.’ The film’s first single ‘TelusaTelusa’ was released and got good response. Lakshmi Manchu was seen in a trendy and stylish avatar in the music video.

In a latest interview, Lakshmi Manchu, who plays a cop in “Agni Nakshatram,” revealed that she is absolutely captivated by star Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s masterful execution of cop dramas. She said she is a fan of Rohit Shetty’s larger-than-life cinematic approach and that she aimed to infuse similar grandeur into “Agni Nakshatram.”

The ‘TelusaTelusa’ song pays homage to Rohit Shetty’s filmmaking style, and even features cars worth a whopping Rs 80 crores. Apart from Rohit Shetty, Lakshmi also drew inspiration from real-life police officers and She Team officers such as Swati Lakra, Anjali Kumar, Stephen Raveendra and CV Anang Garg.

Hyderabad has some incredible police officers, and I am enamoured by their dedication. As an actor, I wanted to be as real as possible for the role I am playing and bring my personal touch to the character,” Lakshmi said.

Lakshmi’s friend Deepti Reddy penned the rap lyrics for “TelusaTelusa,” while AchuRajamani is the music composer. Senior choreographer Brinda Master composed some really cool dance movies for Lakshmi and the background dancers, including Lakshmi’s daughter Nirvana. Sunitha Sarathy, Sireesha, and Aditi Bhavaraju crooned the song penned by KasarlaShyam. Vamsee Krishna Malla has directed the movie, while Lakshmi Manchu has produced it along with her father Mohan Babu.