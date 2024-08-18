Imanvi becomes overnight sensation in social media

Director Hanu Raghavapudi, known for his visually captivating narratives, has officially launched his highly anticipated film starring Prabhas in the lead role. The project, backed by Mythri Movie Makers, is set against the political and war-torn backdrop of the 1940s and promises to be an intense romantic drama. The film’s launch, held yesterday, garnered significant attention, especially with the intriguing reveal of the film’s leading lady.

Speculation had been rife about who would be cast opposite Prabhas in this prestigious venture, with names like Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur circulating in the media. However, the makers surprised everyone by introducing a newcomer, Imanvi, as the female lead during the film’s muhurat ceremony. This unexpected reveal has sparked widespread curiosity and excitement.

Imanvi, whose full name is Imanvi Ismail, is a 29-year-old talent from New Delhi. Although relatively unknown before this announcement, Imanvi has quickly gained attention, with her Instagram following skyrocketing from 6 lakhs to over 7 lakhs overnight. Known for her dance videos on Instagram and YouTube, Imanvi has already won the hearts of netizens with her impeccable dance skills, particularly in classical forms like Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam, as well as in western styles.

Her followers have praised her expressive performances and natural grace, qualities that likely caught the eye of seasoned filmmaker HanuRaghavapudi. In addition to her artistic talents, Imanvi holds an MBA and has a background in the corporate sector, making her journey to the silver screen all the more remarkable.

For Imanvi, debuting opposite a star like Prabhas is a significant milestone, and her casting speaks volumes about her potential. Fans are eagerly awaiting her on-screen debut, which is set to bring a fresh and dynamic presence to Telugu cinema.