Indian Cricket Team Former Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni Launches His Film Production Banner 'Dhoni Entertainment'…

Indian cricket team's former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni already proved his mettle in the ground and made the country proud with his cool strategies. Now, he is stepping into the film industry and launched his own production banner 'Dhoni Entertainment'. Well, on this special occasion, he also announced his first movie 'Lets Get Married' and surprised all his fans and movie buffs.



This is the title motion poster… It looks quite interesting as the animations raise the expectations on the movie. Ace actors Nadiya, Yogi Babu and Harish Kalyan are part of this new project.

Yogi Babu is on board for LGM…

Beautiful Ivana is all set to essay the prominent role in this movie…

Nadiya needs no introduction and she is once again ready to show off her magic on the big screens with LGM…

Harish Kalyan looked stylish in the announcement poster of LGM…

Lets Get Married movie will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani and produced by Mahendra Singh Dhoni under the Dhoni Entertainment banner. Further details of this project will be announced soon!