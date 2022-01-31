Indian Movie Calendar For The First Half Of 2022 Gets A Shape As The Release Dates Of Big Movies Are Out Today!

Till yesterday, we just heard about the postponement announcements of the big movies. But today, the whole scene is reversed as the makers of RRR, Acharya, Bheemla Nayak, Sarkaru Vaaru Paata and F3 announced the release dates! Social media is still on buzz as the announcement posters are treating the movie buffs of Tollywood.



Well, with these latest announcements, the first half of the 2022 film calendar got its shape… Right from the Hindi movie Gangubai Kathiawadi to Tollywood's Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, we here collated the release dates according to the months… Take a look!

February

4th - Veeramae Vaagai Soodum

11th - Badhai Do, Khiladi

24th - Valimai

25th - Gangubai Kathiawadi

March

3rd - The Batman

10th - Etharkkum Thunindhavan

11th - Radhe Shyam (Tentative)

17th - James

18th - Bachchan Pandey

25th - RRR

Jersey

April

1st - Bheemla Nayak (Feb 25 also possible), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

14th - Laal Singh Chaddha, KGF: Chapter 2, Beast

28th - F3

29th - Acharya, Heropanti 2, Runway 34

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Tentative)

May

6th - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

12th - Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Prithviraj, Shamshera (Tentative)

So guys, get ready to witness all these big movies in the theatres… Starting from February to the summer season which ends in May, there are any big movies are releasing in the theatres. Hope they bring back the lost shine of the theatres and create hungama at the ticket windows.