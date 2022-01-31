Indian Movie Calendar For The First Half Of 2022 Gets A Shape As The Release Dates Of Big Movies Are Out Today!
- The movie calendar of Tollywood and Bollywood for the first half of 2022 is out!
- The makers of RRR, Acharya, Bheemla Nayak, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and F3 announced their release dates today!
Till yesterday, we just heard about the postponement announcements of the big movies. But today, the whole scene is reversed as the makers of RRR, Acharya, Bheemla Nayak, Sarkaru Vaaru Paata and F3 announced the release dates! Social media is still on buzz as the announcement posters are treating the movie buffs of Tollywood.
Well, with these latest announcements, the first half of the 2022 film calendar got its shape… Right from the Hindi movie Gangubai Kathiawadi to Tollywood's Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, we here collated the release dates according to the months… Take a look!
February
4th - Veeramae Vaagai Soodum
11th - Badhai Do, Khiladi
24th - Valimai
25th - Gangubai Kathiawadi
March
3rd - The Batman
10th - Etharkkum Thunindhavan
11th - Radhe Shyam (Tentative)
17th - James
18th - Bachchan Pandey
25th - RRR
Jersey
April
1st - Bheemla Nayak (Feb 25 also possible), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
14th - Laal Singh Chaddha, KGF: Chapter 2, Beast
28th - F3
29th - Acharya, Heropanti 2, Runway 34
Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Tentative)
May
6th - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
12th - Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Prithviraj, Shamshera (Tentative)
So guys, get ready to witness all these big movies in the theatres… Starting from February to the summer season which ends in May, there are any big movies are releasing in the theatres. Hope they bring back the lost shine of the theatres and create hungama at the ticket windows.