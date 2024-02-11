Indonesian actress in ‘SSMB29’ : Chelsea Elizabeth Islansocial media activity sparks rumours

Celebrated director SS Rajamouli, renowned for his cinematic triumphs with blockbusters like "RRR" and "Baahubali," is currently immersed in the pre-production of his highly anticipated project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. Collaborating with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, the film has already become a focal point of excitement among fans and the film fraternity.

Recent speculation on social media has added an intriguing layer to the anticipation surrounding SSMB 29. Rumors have been circulating that Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth Islan might secure a pivotal role in the film. These speculations gained momentum as netizens observed her recent activity on Instagram, where she started following the visionary director SS Rajamouli. However, it's noteworthy that Islan does not follow Mahesh Babu; instead, she is following the female leads of 'Kalki 2898 AD' – Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The unconfirmed nature of these rumors keeps fans on edge, with only time revealing the truth behind these speculations.

Described as a globetrotting adventure in the style of Indiana Jones, SSMB 29 is set to be a visual spectacle. The film is produced by KL Narayana under Durga Arts, with the prolific scriptwriter Vijayendra Prasad crafting the narrative. Adding to the allure, MM Keeravaani, known for his masterful compositions, is on board as the music director.

As the anticipation for SSMB 29 continues to build, the potential addition of Chelsea Elizabeth Islan to the cast adds an extra layer of excitement, leaving fans eager for more updates and an official confirmation from the filmmakers. Stay tuned for further developments in this ambitious collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.