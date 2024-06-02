‘Indrani: Dharam vs Karam’ trailer gets a grand launch

Directed by Stephen Pallam and starring Yaniya, Ankita, and Ajay in leading roles, the much-anticipated Indian superwoman film "Indrani: Dharam vs Karam" is generating significant excitement ahead of its release on June 14. Produced by KK Reddy, Sudhir Velpula, and Jay Sen under the Shrei Motion Pictures banner, the film's promotional content has already garnered widespread attention.

The recently launched trailer showcased the 'Indian Super Force' with captivating visuals and a powerful voiceover, offering a glimpse into a mesmerizing futuristic world crafted by director Stephen Pallam. Boasting Hollywood-level graphics and visual effects, the trailer has left audiences impressed with its technical brilliance and compelling narrative.

Director Stephen Pallam described "Indrani" as an epic movie with top-class VFX work and an entertaining storyline featuring lead characters endowed with superpowers. Actor Kabir Singh commended the film's unique concept and emphasized its appeal as a family-friendly superhero movie. Music director Sai Karthik praised the film's stunning visuals and expressed his hopes for its success as the first Indian superwoman movie.

Co-producer Jay Sen lauded the futuristic vision of director Stephen Pallam, while executive producer Stanley highlighted the extensive efforts put into the film's VFX work and scale of production. Actor Sanjay hailed "Indrani" as a larger-than-life entertainer, urging audiences to experience it on the big screen.