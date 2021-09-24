Inmates flirting drama entertains audience

The episode started with Maanas offering Rs 1 Cr to Shannu and Lobo to cancel the wedding of Lahari with Sreeram and make her his wife. Lobo and Shannu accepts the offer. Swetha joins and Shannu flirts with her. Lobo calls her out but Shannu disturbs them. Priyanka tries to flirt with Shannu and proposes to him but he rejects her saying that they belong to two different worlds.

Bigg Boss calls Ravi and asks him to complete the 'Pelli Choopulu' task with a tea party and gives a secret task too. As per the secret task, Ravi has to steal Priya's necklace and he completes it. Lahari is seen feeling sad about the rumors. Ravi consoles saying that she is a public figure and rumors are common and her family will support her no matter what. The next day starts with the housemates dancing to 'Vachinde' song.

Shannu and Maanas take turns to talk Lahari out of the marriage but she didn't budge. Priya gets a call saying that their family went bankrupt because of the stocks. Priya's family decides to call off the wedding and pair up Lahari with Maanas and Sreeram with Hamida. Siri comes into the picture and proposes to Sreeram. She cried when Sreeram rejected her proposal.

Swetha and Lobo are caught talking by Shannu. When asked Swetha tries to escape. In a fun way, Shannu says that he is scared if she will hit him with the paint. Swetha turns serious and says that it is not funny. Shannu apologizes. Jessi blames that no one is letting him perform and Kajal and Sunny supports him.

Priya directly goes to Anne to call off the wedding but Anne wants the marriage to take place as Lahari also wants the same. The duo families accept and Lahari and Sreeram get engaged. Bigg Boss announces that the "Pelli Choopulu" task is completed.

All the housemates start discussing the best performer. Hamida and Viswa are seen talking about other housemates. Hamida says that Priyanka is getting influenced by Priya. She adds that Ravi is an influencer from the guys and Sreeram and Maanas's personalities keep on changing. Hamida added that she is yet to understand Shannu.

Viswa also claims that Ravi is clever and poured coconut water during the captaincy task when his beaker is only almost full.