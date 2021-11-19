Inmates giving their best in goldmines task

The episode started with Bigg Boss giving a superpower to Sunny. The power is that Sunny can take half of the gold from one housemate and give it to another housemate. Sunny took it from Siri and gave it to Maanas. One of Priyanka and Maanas will become the captaincy contender now. Priyanka wins and becomes the first captaincy contender this week. Kajal takes some gold from the gold mine. Maanas locks the bedroom door in the night.

The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Nee Illu Bangaram Kaanu' song. While talking to Siri, Ravi says that she and Shannu are taking each other very seriously and this will not lead to any good for both of them. Sriram gets access to the power room. He paid 30 gold and got the superpower tool. Sriram asked the gold he gave to Siri and she returns them. Shannu, Maanas, Kajal, and Sunny participated in the mining again.

Bigg Boss asked Sreeram to read his power. Sreeram gives an offer to the housemates that anyone can give all their gold and take that power. Ravi comes forward and gives all his gold. The power is that they should return half of the gold to Bigg Boss and keep half in the storeroom. Bigg Boss gives a water task for picking a contender between Sunny and Siri. As Siri said she cannot play the water task due to her personal issues and she can ask someone to play on behalf of her. Siri asked Maanas and he accepts. Sunny and Maanas played the task. The task is that they have to wear a t-shirt, go to the other side of the pool and wear another t-shirt and repeat the process till the buzzer. Maanas won the task. Though Sunny wore the highest number of t-shirts, he didn't wear some of them properly. So Ravi didn't count them. But Sunny says that it is unfair and there is no label on some t-shirts to know which is the front side and which is not.

Ravi tried to explain but Sunny didn't accept. Kajal, Maanas also tried to explain but Sunny screamed at him saying that even his friends are now turning against him and they have been doing it every time. Sriram says to Ravi that they should give some space to Sunny alone so that he can calm himself down but Kajal is intentionally provoking him.