Intermittent fasting, home-cooked food helped Srishti Jain lose 8 kilos in three months

Mumbai: Actress Srishti Jain has transformed herself in just three months of joining the show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ to enhance her look, and she followed a rigorous regime of intermittent fasting and workouts.



Her transformation journey includes a balanced diet, and a set of rigorous exercises.

Srishti, who essays the negative role of Monisha in the show, said: “When I joined ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ about four months ago, I wasn’t entirely satisfied with the way I was looking on screen. So, I decided it was time to set myself a fitness goal.”

“Given that I play the intense character of Monisha, I felt a certain sharpness was required to enhance the impact. I believe intermittent fasting has helped me transform and lose almost eight kgs in just three months. But that's not the end of it, I work hard every day to maintain it, which is possible, only by staying committed to my workout routine and my diet,” she shared.

She further added: “My diet includes only home-cooked food, with the right amount of protein and carbs. I also keep sipping on herbal teas and do a cleanse with detox water two times a week. I also prefer walking around on the set, and whenever I can squeeze some time out, I prefer working out in the gym.”

In the upcoming episodes, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Poorvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi) will save everyone from the hijackers in the show.

