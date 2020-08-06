Intriguing Pre-Look Poster Of Agent Vinod Released

Abhishek Pictures, one of the prominent distribution and production houses in Tollywood, is coming up with yet another exciting project. Titled Agent Vinod, the film's pore-look has been unveiled today.

The poster sees ancient artefacts like old books, keys, lantern, typing machine, pen etc. A gun and blood marks can also be observed, alongside a man's shadow here.

Whose shadow is that? We need to wait till the release of first look poster to know the protagonist of the film. The title design is unique, wherein the pre-look poster is intriguing. Billed to be a vintage spy detective thriller, Agent Vinod will feature a young and talented hero.

Naveen Medaram who worked as VFX artists for 40 Hollywood films including Harry Potter, Pirates of Caribbean, Prince of Persia, 2012 and Batman The Dark Knight and also directed two British feature films- "Nice 2 Meet U" and "London Life" is directing Agent Vinod as his third film.

The film is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama while Devansh Nama and Ravi Putta present it. Harshavardhan Rameshwar will be rendering sound tracks, while Jagadeesh Cheekati cranks camera.