Invincible star Seth Rogen joins Reacher fan club, reveals weekend binge routine

With Reacher season 3 approaching its highly anticipated finale, excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The hit Prime Video series has not only continued its dominance on streaming charts but has also made a triumphant return to Nielsen's top 10 most-streamed titles in the US. Garnering an impressive 1.81 billion minutes of viewership, Reacher has delivered its second-best streaming week to date, reaffirming its status as a fan favourite.

However, it's not just the general audience that has been captivated by the show—Hollywood stars are equally engrossed. In a recent interview, Seth Rogen, renowned actor, filmmaker, and the voice of Allen the Alien in Prime Video’s animated series Invincible, confessed that Reacher has become a staple of his weekend binge routine. Known for his sharp wit and discerning taste, Rogen admitted to being an ardent fan of Alan Ritchson’s portrayal of the enigmatic Jack Reacher, as he unravels complex mysteries and delivers justice in his signature style.

Meanwhile, anticipation is also mounting for Invincible season 4, with Rogen set to reprise his role as Allen the Alien. Over the years, the animated superhero series has cultivated a vast global fanbase, with audiences eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Mark Grayson’s journey. The upcoming season will introduce General Thragg, a formidable new character poised to shake up the world of the Guardians of the Globe.

Directed by Sam Hill and Gary Fleder, Reacher season 3 boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Sonya Cassidy, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, Olivier Richters, Brian Tee, and Anthony Michael Hall in pivotal roles. The first seven episodes of the latest season are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with the action-packed finale set to premiere on 27 March—available with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.



