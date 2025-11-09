‘Iruvuru Bhamala Kaugililo’ gets a grand launch

The much-anticipated film Iruvuru Bhamala Kaugililo was launched with grandeur at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, under the supervision of veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao. The film is directed by Achyut Chowdhury and produced by Deepa Arts’ Srinivasa Goud. The event witnessed the presence of several prominent film personalities and was marked by traditional pooja rituals.

During the launch, director K. Raghavendra Rao officially handed over the script to the film’s cast and crew. The project features Committee Kurrallu fame Trinad Varma as the lead, alongside Vaishnavi Kolluru and Malina as the female leads, with Akshara Gowda playing a key role. The film also includes several noted actors in pivotal roles.

Niharika Konidela gave the ceremonial clap, while veteran director B. Gopal switched on the camera. The film’s first shot was directed by acclaimed filmmaker A. Kodandarami Reddy and producer-cinematographer S. Gopal Reddy.

The launch event also saw the participation of Committee Kurrallu director Yadhu Vamsi, Tillu Srekar, directors Mallikram and Vara Mullapudi, among others.

The film’s technical crew includes music composer Seenu Bhits, cinematographer Shashank Sriram, dialogue writer Sridhar Seepana, editor Raghavendra Varma, and production designer Sharmila Koppisetty. Costumes are designed by Pranathi, with Soujanya as line producer, Sairam Devarla as executive producer, and Shivamallala handling publicity. Regular shooting will commence soon.