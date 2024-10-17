Is ‘Jigra’ a Copy? Divya Khossla Sparks Debate Over Similarities

Actor Divya Khossla has ignited a significant debate through her recent Instagram Story. In it, she criticizes Alia Bhatt’s latest release, ‘Jigra,’ while also clashing with co-producer Karan Johar. Johar responded to her accusations by posting, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.” Khossla quickly retaliated, stating, “Truth will always offend fools opposed to it.”



Khossla's initial post accused Alia Bhatt of benefiting from “fake ticket bookings.” She expressed her belief that Alia does not need to resort to such tactics, as she is already a well-established star. Khossla emphasized the importance of addressing unethical practices in the industry. She stated, “Today, when I speak up, Mr. Karan Johar uses derogatory language to shut me down. Is it right to call a woman a fool for pointing out unethical practices?”

She raised concerns about the impact of corporate bookings and manipulated box office numbers. Khossla pointed out that smaller production houses have struggled to survive after the pandemic. She observed an empty theater while noting that Jigra’s opening figures appeared inflated. “That needs serious correction," she stated. According to Khossla, false numbers are released for certain films. “We are creative people, we are not in a share market. By giving fake box office numbers, certain media persons also highlight bad films.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-c0bvBKd8p/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cc445e22-f8ac-417b-9d4b-96c2ac4d313b

Khossla's comments extend to the creative community. She believes that such practices hinder new talent from entering the industry. “New talent will never be able to enter,” she asserted, emphasizing the need for merit over money and power.

In her critique, Khossla claimed that Jigra is a copy of her film Savi, which released earlier this year. Savi is based on the 2010 film The Next Three Days. She stated, “Both films share the same storyline.” In Savi, a wife attempts to rescue her husband from a high-security prison, aided by Anil Kapoor's character. In contrast, Jigra features a sister trying to save her brother from execution with the help of two allies.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBA6s7qysK-/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=766f9096-7db1-4a59-abe1-64815e644c6b

The common link between both films is Mukesh Bhatt, Alia's uncle, who co-produced Savi. When asked about discussing these similarities with him, Khossla confirmed they had conversations. “Yes, this was clearly discussed with him, but I don't want to bring him into the picture because he's got family ties and he's 72. I have a deep and respectful relationship with him,” she said.