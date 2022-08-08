It's A Wrap For Nagarjuna And Sonal Chauhan's 'The Ghost'…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor King Nagarjuna is all set to essay the role of a powerful cop in his latest movie 'The Ghost'. Being Praveen Sattaru's action entertainer, it has glam doll Sonal Chauhan as the lead actress. These days, Nagarjuna is picking all the different subjects to hit the theatres with the right chord. His last movie Bangarraju bagged a blockbuster status at the ticket windows. Thus, there are high expectations on 'The Ghost' movie too. Off late, the makers announced the wrap-up news and also shared the release date with a new poster.



The makers and the lead actress Sonal Chauhan shared a small video of the wrap-up party on their Twitter pages and treated all the fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Sonal also wrote, "#TheGhost is ready to conquer In cinemas from October 5th @iamnagarjuna @PraveenSattaru @SVCLLP @nseplofficial @bharattsaurabh @SonyMusicSouth".

Nag and Sonal looked stylish as Interpol officers and posed in a muddy area with their modish jeep! In the video also the whole team is seen celebrating the special wrap-up occasion and Nag stylishly shot the gun and announced the special news!

The makers also wrote, "IT'S A WRAP for the Shoot! #Ghost… The killing machine is all set to be unleashed on October 5th... See you soon in a theatre near you."

Earlier a dark-themed poster is unveiled showing off Nagarjuna in a ghost avatar holding a blood-shed sword also created a buzz on social media. Nagarjuna is all set to essay the role of an Interpol officer in this high-octane action entertainer. Sonal Chauhan is the lead actress and Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are roped in to play the prominent roles.

This Praveen Sattaru's directorial debut is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.

The Ghost movie will now be released in the theatres on 5th October, 2022…