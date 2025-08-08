I’ve never chased stardom, I just kept working: Shruthi Haasan

Actor, singer, and philanthropist Shruthi opens up in a candid conversation with hans India about balancing creative passions, tuning out noise, and choosing stories that feel real. In an industry obsessed with reinvention, she’s chosen to simply keep moving—on her own terms.

You wear many hats—actor, singer, philanthropist. How do you manage it all without feeling stretched thin?

Honestly, it’s not that tough. I feel like we have just one life, so why not do everything we’re passionate about? If something excites me—whether it’s a script, a song, or a cause—I don’t overthink it. I just go for it.

Tell us about your character in your upcoming film, Coolie.

This role connected with me on a personal level. It’s emotional, grounded, and written with a lot of sensitivity. I think a lot of women—especially young girls—will relate to her journey. It felt honest, not theatrical.

What was it like working with stars like Nagarjuna and Upendra in the same film?

It was amazing. I’ve worked with many big stars, but being part of a film that brings together so many veterans—it’s rare. Not every artist gets that kind of opportunity. I really value it.

Your collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj started unexpectedly. Can you share more about that?

We were actually meeting for a music album. Somewhere in between, he spoke about this role in Coolie. His films are typically gritty and action-heavy, but this female character stood out. She had strength and depth. Lokesh is very precise—he knows exactly what he wants from a scene.

When a director approaches you with a role, what’s your first instinct?

I listen like I’m part of the audience. I don’t dissect it too much at the beginning. My only question is—would I watch this film? Would I enjoy seeing this character on screen? If the answer is yes, I say yes.

You’re also reuniting with music composer Anirudh. What’s that dynamic like today?

I’ve known Anirudh since his early days. His first hit was with me, and I’ve seen him grow into this powerhouse of talent. He just keeps getting better. His music lifts the soul of a film.

Did Rajinikanth ever share insights from their early days with your father?

Yes, they’ve spoken about those times—their friendships, the work ethic, and the passion that drove them. There’s a certain warmth and camaraderie they shared that’s quite rare today.

Did you ever rely on your father’s advice in the early days of your career?

Never. I would sign a project and then inform him. Even as a child, my parents encouraged me to ask myself what I wanted and why I wanted it. That stayed with me. It taught me to take ownership of my decisions.

You’ve had a long career. What do you think has kept you going?

I think it’s the fact that I never planned for the long haul. I just took things as they came, stayed true to the work, and tried to do justice to whatever came my way. That mindset hasn’t changed.

You were once unfairly labelled as an ‘iron leg’ in the industry. How did you handle that?

I didn’t take it seriously. I just kept working. I love appreciation, but I don’t let either praise or criticism define me.

There’s been a lot of talk about why Indian films don’t release alongside Hollywood ones. Your thoughts?

I don’t see the point in comparing. We have our own rich, diverse industry. It’s like enjoying biryani and still being curious about your neighbour’s dinner. Let’s appreciate what we have.

What’s next for you?

I worked non-stop last year. Now I’m taking time to listen to new voices—new writers, new directors. I’ve come across some interesting stories in Telugu. Something exciting should be announced soon.