Jacqueline Fernandez's "Tell It Like A Woman" earns Oscar nomination, to compete against RRR's "Naatu Naatu" in the Original Song category.

The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were announced yesterday, and Indians are celebrating as the song "Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR was nominated in the Best Original Song category. Additionally, the documentary "All That Breathes" has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature, and "The Elephant Whisperers" has been nominated for Best Documentary Short. Another reason for celebration is that the song "Applause" from the film "Tell It Like A Woman," which features Jacqueline Fernandez in the ensemble cast, has also been nominated for Best Original Song.

The song "Applause" will be competing against "Naatu Naatu," "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Jacqueline Fernandez expressed her joy over the nomination on her Instagram account, and also congratulated the team of RRR for their Oscar nomination. "Tell It Like A Woman" is a film made up of 7 short films directed by different directors and features an ensemble cast including Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Marcia Gay Harden, and Jennifer Hudson. The song "Applause" is performed by Sofia Carson and written by Diane Warren.