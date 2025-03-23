Live
- MP yoga enthusiast suffers 'heart attack' while driving, dies
- Aurangzeb doesn't fit Indian ethos, distorted narrative has to be fought: RSS
- South Korea's southern regions report record high March temperatures amid unusually warm winds
- SC to hear on Monday PIL seeking pan-India safety guidelines for protection of women
- Opportunities ahead in Indian equities, hybrid, large-cap funds recommended: Report
- IPL 2025: Abhishek got a lot better than last year, says Head
- Rushikonda Beach Renews Blue Flag Status, Minister Kandula Durgesh Praises Team Efforts
- Sport Min Mandaviya leads over 500 riders during 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' in Lucknow
- Devotees surge cause traffic jam on ghat road to Srisailam temple
- Legal Awareness Program at Sphoorthy Engineering College
Jacqueline serves an unforgettable dose of glamour
Highlights
Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads at awards function, serving an unforgettable dose of midnight glamour with her striking ensemble.
Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads at awards function, serving an unforgettable dose of midnight glamour with her striking ensemble.Draped in a sleek black mini dress, Jacqueline exuded confidence and sophistication.
She paired the bold look with sheer stockings and matching heels, redefining red carpet sensuality with effortless charm. The off-shoulder silhouette accentuated her elegance, while a swipe of bold red lipstick added just the right amount of drama.With every step, Jacqueline radiated star power, effortlessly proving why she remains a fashion favorite.
If looks could kill, this diva just committed a stylish crime—and let’s be real, no one’s complaining!
Next Story