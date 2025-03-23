Jacqueline serves an unforgettable dose of glamour

Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads at awards function, serving an unforgettable dose of midnight glamour with her striking ensemble.Draped in a sleek black mini dress, Jacqueline exuded confidence and sophistication.

She paired the bold look with sheer stockings and matching heels, redefining red carpet sensuality with effortless charm. The off-shoulder silhouette accentuated her elegance, while a swipe of bold red lipstick added just the right amount of drama.With every step, Jacqueline radiated star power, effortlessly proving why she remains a fashion favorite.

If looks could kill, this diva just committed a stylish crime—and let’s be real, no one’s complaining!