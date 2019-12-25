Jahnavi Kapoor has a crush on this Telugu heartthrob

Telugu cinema has managed to make quite the mark on the national level with the film's reaching a wide range of people. In fact, the visibility is so much that our actors and technicians are even being recognised widely.

It is no wonder then that actress Jahnvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor has said in more than one occasion that she has a major crush on Vijay Deverakonda, one of the most popular name in the country right now.

Speaking on actor-model Neha Dhupia's show No Filter Neha, Jahnavi became candid when speaking about her crushes. While she revealed that her Dhadak costar Ishaan Khatter had the "dreamiest eyes" and a "pure heart", it was Vijay who became the focus of the chat.

Saying that he has been her "all time crush" and that even though she does feel for other people occasionally, Vijay is a constant!

The actress also said that she has put out all the feelers to Vijay and that as there has been no reaction from his end, it's all one-sided!

"I feel like I have put out a lot of feelers but there is no response. I'm kidding. It's just admirational. I'm comfortable if the admiration is, I guess one-sided, at this point. (sic)"

Well, it looks like the buzz around her teaming up with Vijay for Puri Jagannath's film might just come true in this scenario.